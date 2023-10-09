49 seconds ago

Lincolnshire hospitals reeling from the impact of doctor and consultant strikes

As pay dispute no closer to resolution, NHS services are feeling the impact of strikes
Junior doctors on strike outside Lincoln County Hospital, March 2023. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Last week’s unprecedented joint-strike action between junior doctors and NHS consultants saw over 1,200 appointments rescheduled in Greater Lincolnshire over the three-day period.

The walkout by British Medical Association members who work as junior doctors and consultants in the NHS was held between Monday, October 2 and Wednesday, October 4, with the whole country feeling the pinch of this ongoing dispute.

