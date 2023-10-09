Lincolnshire hospitals reeling from the impact of doctor and consultant strikes

As pay dispute no closer to resolution, NHS services are feeling the impact of strikes

Last week’s unprecedented joint-strike action between junior doctors and NHS consultants saw over 1,200 appointments rescheduled in Greater Lincolnshire over the three-day period.

The walkout by British Medical Association members who work as junior doctors and consultants in the NHS was held between Monday, October 2 and Wednesday, October 4, with the whole country feeling the pinch of this ongoing dispute.

