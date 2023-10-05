Luxury caravan sales set for vacant Skegness foreshore site

Plans to convert a stretch of derelict land on the Skegness foreshore into a mobile lodge and luxury caravan sales site have been approved.

The former Fun City site on North Parade has been left empty for over a decade since the amusement park closed, and previous planning permission to transform the site into luxury apartments failed to attract a buyer. At East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee on Thursday, councillors backed proposals by David Scott, which supporters said would revitalise the site.

