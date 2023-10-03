44 seconds ago

North Hykeham bypass plans take another step forward

Expected to cost around £193.7 million, and be ready by the end of 2028
Northy Hykeham Relief Road plans | Photo: LCC
By Local Democracy Reporter

Senior Lincolnshire county councillors unanimously agreed to submit the planning application for the North Hykeham Relief Road, a significant step towards easing traffic congestion around greater Lincoln.

The decision was made during an executive meeting on Tuesday. The new bypass will be a dual carriageway that will connect the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass at the A15 Sleaford Roundabout.

