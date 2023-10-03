ADHD medication shortage: Lincolnshire feels the strain

Worries that some people are self-medicating using cannabis and alcohol

Some Lincolnshire parents and individuals are grappling with the consequences of a national ADHD medication shortage, amid worries that some people are self-medicating using cannabis and alcohol.

This shortage of Methylphenidate, Lisdexamfetamine, and Guanfacine — three critical ADHD medications — is attributed to manufacturing challenges and surging global demand. However, it’s hoped stocks should be replenished some time before December 2023.

