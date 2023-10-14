RAF Scampton braced for escalating protests amid asylum seeker uncertainty

A community in turmoil as police step up efforts to contain unrest

RAF Scampton has experienced heightened unrest this week, with protestors converging from across Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas, prompting increased security measures at the former airbase.

The atmosphere around the cherished Dambusters site near Lincoln has become particularly charged due to uncertainties surrounding the imminent arrival of the first group of asylum seekers, as the Home Office said it won’t provide a “running commentary” of the progress.

