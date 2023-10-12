Red Arrows visitor centre, heritage and enterprise: The blueprint for RAF Scampton’s £300m regeneration

Scampton Holdings Ltd has unveiled further details of their plan to transform the former RAF Scampton site, which promises to bring thousands of highly-skilled jobs to Lincolnshire.

The company aims to redevelop the site in five distinct phases over the next 12 years, honouring the legacy of the Dambusters squadron and the Red Arrows, but also to elevate the location as a hallmark of the aerospace industry.

