Skegness asylum hotels closures: Lincolnshire’s homeless migrants dilemma

There are fears that local authorities in Lincolnshire might have to house homeless migrants in the same hotels the government has announced it will no longer use for asylum seekers awaiting processing.

However, local leaders, including Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, don’t believe it will become a significant issue. Recently, Immigration Minister and Newark MP Robert Jenrick announced that fifty hotels accommodating asylum seekers will cease operations by January, including two in Skegness.

