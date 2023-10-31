Sleaford’s future hangs in balance: Market Place plans spark debate

North Kesteven District Council has some ambitious £1million plans to transform the beloved Market Place into a buzzing communal hub. But not everyone’s on board — over 100 objections have been raised, and even the Town Council has its reservations.

Unveiled in July, the council’s vision aims to swap out car park spaces for chic paving, mood lighting, and cosy seating areas. It’s all about creating a vibrant public space that celebrates the town’s culture and history. Plus, local cafes could get a boost with extra outdoor seating. But with petitions circulating and residents voicing concerns about the town’s economy and cultural heritage, it’s clear this transformation is a hot topic and the council’s officers are recommending approval for the transformation plans of Sleaford Market Place, despite facing over 100 objections.

