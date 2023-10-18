Stand With Gaza protest in Lincoln calls for an end to violence

More than 100 people gathered on Lincoln High Street on Tuesday evening to “Stand with Gaza” — calling for an end to war as the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues to amplify.

The story of Israel and Palestine’s conflict dates back way beyond the headlines of recent days. It refers to public declarations of claims to a Jewish homeland in the state of Palestine, which earned British government support in the Balfour Declaration of 1917, but more recently it has centred around war between the two nations in the 1940s, and Israeli military occupation of Gaza and the West Bank since the 1960s.

