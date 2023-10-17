Tony McDermott from Grantham murdered: What we know so far

Nicholas Ward of Eton Street charged in connection with the murder

Lincolnshire Police are progressing the investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Tony McDermott, who was found dead in a house on Eton Street, Grantham, with what are believed to be knife wounds.

The police received an emergency 999 call in the early hours of Saturday, October 14th, reporting that a man had been found with serious injuries. Officers who attended the scene pronounced McDermott dead.

