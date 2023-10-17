Running 10k every day for three years: RAF man’s brutal charity challenge

Prepare to be amazed: Stan, a 44-year-old RAF chief technician, is nearing the finish line of an awe-inspiring three-year charity run that eclipses marathons and ultra-marathons. Come rain or shine, he’s laced up his running shoes for more than 1,000 consecutive days, covering a jaw-dropping distance greater than that from London all the way to Tokyo!

A Royal Air Force veteran with over 25 years of service, Stan embarked on this Herculean challenge with a dual mission: to support the RAF Association (RAFA), a lifeline for veterans and air force families, and Cancer Research UK. When he crosses the finish line at the end of 2023, Stan will have run an astounding 6,800 miles — that’s like sprinting across continents!

