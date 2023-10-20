Visiting Wethersfield: Lessons for Scampton as RAF bases are turned into asylum camps

Jakob and his brother Christian are teenagers, but are faced with the harrowing reality of adulthood without their mother. Her stage four cancer diagnosis has broken their hearts, but a fundraiser earning thousands of pounds can allow them to make memories with her while they still can.

Joanne Harrison, 49, from Bourne, was diagnosed with stage four metastatic adenocarcinoma cancer in late 2019, and since then it has been a journey of physical and mental hardship for her, as well as emotional turmoil for her family.

Her son Jakob, 17, said that in the summer of 2021, with cancer attacking her body, Joanne’s leg broke under the pressure her illness was putting on her bones, which has left her almost permanently disabled.

“That’s when it really started to set in,” Jakob told The Lincolnite. “It gets a lot harder as it becomes more real and more visible. Seeing my mum struggle to cope and deteriorate in front of me has been really hard.”

Rounds of chemotherapy and other treatments are impacting Joanne in ways you could hardly imagine, and last year her condition took a turn for the worse.

She was rushed into hospital in summer of 2022 after passing out at home, with doctors finding that she had slurred speech and neurological issues, before telling her family the cancer had spread to the brain, making the condition terminal.

Joanne underwent two emergency operations in a bid to reduce the size of her brain tumour, but her condition continues to worsen and her children say they know their time with her is now very limited.

The experience has taken its toll on Jakob. He says he was always a very introverted person, someone who preferred to keep to himself, but this has sent shockwaves through his life and he is now being thrusted into a position of responsibility.

He said: “Before all of this happened, I was a lot more solitary and almost anti-social in a way, but since the diagnosis I have found new support methods in my family.

“I relied on my mum a lot throughout my life, and this experience has made me more independent. I have had to cope with taking care of myself a little bit more than you usually would at 17.

“It has brought me and my brother closer together as well, though. We used to argue so much as kids, but now we talk a lot more and are there for each other. It’s affected all of us in different ways.”

At a loss with what to do and how to motivate his mother, Jakob decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money that would go towards making memories that could last a lifetime, doing all the things they wanted to do as a family.

This has been limited down to trips that are closer to home, given her condition, but ticks the boxes of Joanne’s dream trips with her children, including a boat ride and holidays to Devon and Edinburgh with her two kids.

The community has responded emphatically to this fundraiser. Less than two weeks after setting up the page (donate here) it has almost trebled the initial £1,000 target. At the time of reporting, it sits at over £2,800 from more than 150 donations.

Jakob told us the generosity of people donating to the fundraiser and reaching out to the family with well wishes is a “full circle” moment, as his mum always did all she could to help others.

“Mum has always been really kind and so selfless, to the point where it actually harms her. She puts everyone before herself, especially me and Christian.

“I was a very hard child to deal with and she would always put up with us and make sure she could take good care of us, just the best mum in the world.

“I’m more grateful that I could ever say to those who have donated, I can’t thank everyone individually because there’s just so many.

“Going through the donations with my mum, we were seeing names from years ago in her life, it’s just so warming to know people around us genuinely care more than we could have realised.”

You can donate here via GoFundMe