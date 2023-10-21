Dark nights, bright results: Lincolnshire’s streetlight switch-off cuts electricity use by 45%

Lincolnshire County Council has reported a significant 45% reduction in electricity consumption from street lighting since switching to part-night lighting in 2016, a report reveals.

Even more impressive is the 74.2% decrease in emissions from streetlight usage over the same period. According to the council’s carbon report for 2022-23, set to be presented to the Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee next week, electricity consumption from street lighting has seen a remarkable reduction, dropping from 19,731,361kwh to 10,840,612kwh.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite