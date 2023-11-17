£150K lift fix at Lincoln Central Car Park: Essential or a misstep?

As the council defends its position, the saga of the Lincoln Central Car Park lifts continues

The Lincoln Central Car Park is at the centre of a heated debate following the announcement of a £150,000 repair bill for its lifts. City of Lincoln Council officers insist these repairs are crucial, yet there’s no safety concern at present.

This hefty sum has sparked a fiery response from opposition councillors. Conservatives Thomas Dyer and David Clarkson are not just raising eyebrows over the cost; they’re probing the quality of the original work. Their scrutiny extends to an additional £11,000 earmarked for deep cleaning, questioning the council’s spending decisions.

