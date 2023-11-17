Victoria Atkins: A closer look at the new Health Secretary and the challenges ahead

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle, has ascended to one of the government’s key positions as the new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. This significant promotion comes amidst a whirlwind government reshuffle that saw major changes, including the ousting of Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the surprising political comeback of former Prime Minister David Cameron as Foreign Secretary.

Atkins’ rise in politics is not just a tale of ambition but also of personal triumph. Her own battle with type 1 diabetes has been a driving force behind her career, fuelling her passion and commitment to health-related causes. Her advocacy work with Diabetes UK, pushing for enhanced education and awareness, is a testament to her dedication to health issues.

