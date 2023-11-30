Backlash for Marc Jones over attacking Police Panel’s integrity in recruitment probe
Police panel expresses frustration over commissioner’s comments
Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel has criticised Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones for attacking their integrity during an investigation into his recruitment process.
At a meeting on Thursday, the panel discussed the findings of Operation Motala, which scrutinised his recruitment of the Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite