Backlash for Marc Jones over attacking Police Panel’s integrity in recruitment probe

As people prepare to go out more in the run up to Christmas, a Lincoln woman who created the globally renowned Ask For Angela not-for-profit scheme is proud to have made the county, and the world, a safer place.

The scheme, launched by Hayley Crawford (pictured above) in 2016, aims to ensure that anyone who is feeling vulnerable or unsafe is able to get the support they need. This could be on a night out, a date, meeting friends and other situations, and it is available to everyone of all genders to help them feel safer.

