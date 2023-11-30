Cheeky and charitable: Surgery staff’s fun-filled calendar for a cause

Staff at a doctor’s surgery near Gainsborough have creatively, and cheekily, posed for a fun calendar to raise money for their much-loved deputy manager who is receiving palliative care for breast cancer.

Mother-of-four Louise Beevers, 40, was diagnosed this spring while she was pregnant with her youngest child who was born in August. Louise underwent surgery and chemotherapy before recently being told that the cancer has spread and is sadly now incurable and she is receiving palliative care at home.

