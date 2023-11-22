Food safety inspectors visit Lincoln Five Guys over “undercooked burgers” reports

Multiple people complained about “undercooked” food since they opened

A recent unannounced visit by food safety officers to Lincoln’s Five Guys found the cooking of burgers up to standard, despite recent customers’ claims of “undercooked” food.

Five Guys superfan Nicola Anne Robson Dyer has visited 24 branches in England and Scotland, and spent over £800, since last spring.

