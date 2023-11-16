From pizza to burgers: McDonald’s eyes second Skegness spot as Pizza Hut exits

Doubling up for Maccies, but residents feel one is enough

In Skegness, the closure of Pizza Hut has paved the way for a potential new McDonald’s at the Skegness Retail Park, the second in the coastal resort.

However, some locals questioned the need for another branch of the fast-food giant in the seaside resort, particularly since there’s already one on Grand Parade.

