From pizza to burgers: McDonald’s eyes second Skegness spot as Pizza Hut exits
Doubling up for Maccies, but residents feel one is enough
In Skegness, the closure of Pizza Hut has paved the way for a potential new McDonald’s at the Skegness Retail Park, the second in the coastal resort.
However, some locals questioned the need for another branch of the fast-food giant in the seaside resort, particularly since there’s already one on Grand Parade.
