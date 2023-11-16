47 seconds ago

From pizza to burgers: McDonald’s eyes second Skegness spot as Pizza Hut exits

Doubling up for Maccies, but residents feel one is enough
By Local Democracy Reporter

In Skegness, the closure of Pizza Hut has paved the way for a potential new McDonald’s at the Skegness Retail Park, the second in the coastal resort.

However, some locals questioned the need for another branch of the fast-food giant in the seaside resort, particularly since there’s already one on Grand Parade.

