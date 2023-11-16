Lincoln embraces early Christmas cheer with festive decorations and heartfelt stories

In Lincoln, the festive spirit is blooming early this year, with some residents already showcasing their Christmas trees and decorations, including a striking 10-foot tall inflatable Santa. This early onset of holiday cheer is more than just a love for the season; it’s a way for the community to lift spirits and spread joy.

The city itself is gradually donning its festive attire, with shop windows beginning to display Christmas themes and the buzz of excitement for upcoming events like the Christmas light switch-ons growing.

