Funding crisis: How drainage boards levies are sinking Lincolnshire councils
Lincolnshire councils warn of service cuts due to drainage board levies
In a Catch-22 that’s draining more than just water, Lincolnshire councils are sounding the alarm on the financial sinkhole created by Internal Drainage Board levies.
These levies are syphoning off vital funds, leaving councils cash-strapped and unable to expand essential services. As the government caps council tax increases, yet allows IDB levies to rise unchecked, local authorities find themselves in an untenable situation. The question now is: Can councils keep their heads above water, or will essential services be left high and dry?
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite