Green ambitions, grey areas: How Lincolnshire’s recycling plans could hike your council tax

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with a Gingerbread Afternoon Tea at Healing Manor Hotel. Relax over a chilled glass of Prosecco (non-alcoholic alternative available) and indulge in a feast of festive flavours, including the Christmas classics of turkey, cranberry, gingerbread and citrus, and special twists such as eggnog, chocolate orange and sausage roll. With unlimited tea and filter coffee included, Afternoon Tea at Healing Manor is the perfect opportunity to enjoy time together as the winter season unfolds.

Served in the exquisitely-decorated Restaurant, Gingerbread Afternoon Tea is available as traditional, vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free, at £28 per person. Under 14s can enjoy a children’s version, with tea, hot chocolate or a soft drink, for £18.

Christmas Afternoon Tea starts on Friday 10 November and is available every Friday and Saturday, 12pm – 3pm. Afternoon Tea is also served on Thursdays throughout December and every day between 18th and 24 December.

Book now not to miss out

If you’ve never experienced Pennells Garden Centres at Christmas, now’s your chance! With three easily accessible centres based in Lincoln, Cleethorpes and Sleaford and high-quality products, Pennells has everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland.

Explore their range of beautiful Christmas decorations , outdoor and indoor lighting as well as a choice of real or artificial Christmas Trees suitable for your own designer theme. Pennells doesn’t just pride itself on being gardening experts, but as the place to go for your Christmas gifts; ranging from fragrances & homeware to accentuate anyone’s home to toys & games the whole family can enjoy.

Looking for a place to hold your Christmas Party? Look no further as each restaurant has released their Christmas Menu featuring a choice of 2 or 3 courses where some dishes can be adapted to fit your dietary requirements. Want to see what they have available? Find each menu on the Pennells website

Nothing says ‘Christmas is coming’ more than a festive wreath adorning your front door. This year, why not get double the satisfaction and craft your own decoration with a simple kit from Lincolnshire Co-op’s florists? The traditional wreath kit creates a design featuring a timeless combination of colours and aromas.

Available to pre-order from Wednesday 1 November and to pick up from Monday 27 November, the £40 package includes a base, wire, spruce, cypress, orange slices, pinecones, cinnamon sticks, berry bunches and a red bow. And if you’re not feeling creative, the traditional wreath is also on offer fully made up for £45.

Senior Florist Sharon French said: “We have wonderful feedback from our customers who love to spend some ‘me time’ putting together their own wreath – it’s a lovely way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

You can pre-order your wreath kit from Wednesday 1 November. Find Lincolnshire Co-op’s florist at the Birchwood Centre in Lincoln, call (01522) 686500 or buy online. Lincolnshire Co-op dividend card holders will receive dividend on purchases.

In search of a Christmas party that also doubles as an epic team-building adventure? Look no further than Accelerate Racing in Lincoln. Trade the mundane office gathering for an exhilarating evening that’s ideal for fostering camaraderie among coworkers, friends, or family.

Nestled in our high-tech venue, you’ll find 10 cutting-edge racing simulators linked together for a collective experience. Delve into a rich menu of racing styles—from the thrill of Formula 1 to the joy of karting.

Create a Christmas bash that’s uniquely yours by choosing from an impressive selection of tracks and cars. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, why not virtually race your own vehicle? Whether you’re a racing aficionado or a first-timer, Accelerate Racing sets the scene for a festive bash that’s anything but ordinary. And for those planning a large gathering, we offer the choice of exclusive venue hire, making your celebration as intimate as it is unforgettable.

Rev up your Christmas festivities and make it a memorable holiday season with an action-packed evening at Accelerate Racing.

Book your party now

This holiday season, don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of ‘Peter Pan,’ brought to life on stage at Lincoln’s illustrious Drill theatre. An enduring British tradition, this pantomime promises a spectacular evening filled with laughter, wonder, and theatrical panache.

Prepare to be transported to the whimsical world of Neverland with dazzling costumes, captivating sets, and a riot of comedy and song. Special group bookings are available for those looking to elevate their festive celebrations. Ideal for families, school outings, or festive catch-ups with friends, this year’s pantomime of ‘Peter Pan’ is a not-to-be-missed extravaganza.

Book your tickets now to secure the best seats for an unforgettable journey to Neverland that will keep you and your loved ones enchanted long after the final curtain. ‘Oh yes, it will!’

Book your tickets now

Get into the swing of seasonal festivities at Virtually Golf. Totally unique and outrageously exciting, adorned with decorations and with all your favourite Christmas hits ringing out, it’s time to tee-off for the best Christmas party.

With classic Christmas food and, a few cheeky drinks revel in this opportunity to crush your colleagues (or, let them win to keep HR happy) in a variety of virtual games including carnival challenges, football skills, and a bit of golf for good measure. You can even set up your own karaoke station if the team is keen to hit some high notes.

Virtually Golf has something for everyone. And, with your very own space and friendly service, it makes the ideal venue for all your Christmas celebrations.

Be sure to book your tee time in advance, and for teams larger than 30 people you’ll get an extra special gift – the entire venue to yourselves, with the host going free. We have everything you need to create an unforgettable event.

Enquire and book by visiting our website