Gaza solidarity grows in Lincoln: Residents challenge City Council’s silence

Lincoln’s community is rallying with a powerful message, calling on the city council to take a decisive stance in the Gaza conflict. This weekend, the voices grew even stronger.

The city witnessed its fourth Gaza solidarity march, a passionate display of unity and demand for action. The marchers are not just walking; they’re calling directly on their councillors to step up and actively support the cause.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite