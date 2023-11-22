Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal: Mixed reactions from political leaders

Greater Lincolnshire’s devolution deal announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement has been welcomed by the three county councils leading it, but the districts are cautious that it could lead to more political and financial struggles — and not everyone is keen on the idea of a directly-elected mayor.

The deal will see £24 million a year given to Greater Lincolnshire under a mayoral-led combined authority for the next 30 years, including Lincolnshire, North and North East Lincolnshire. North East Lincolnshire Council Leader, Cllr Philip Jackson said: “Together, we share a united vision to help create the very best opportunities for our respective council areas, and for Greater Lincolnshire as a whole. There is no doubt that this proposed devolution deal is set to provide that.

