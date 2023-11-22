Greater Lincolnshire reunited: Devolution deal to bring new mayor and £24m extra a year

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that Greater Lincolnshire will receive a devolution deal, including a directly-elected mayor and more than £24 million per year for the next 30 years.

The new Mayoral Combined County Authority, covering the county of Lincolnshire and North and North East Lincolnshire, will sit above local councils, but below the level of local government. This addition provides the government with a single point of contact for the region. The public will vote the Mayor into office, who will then have their own staff and a budget of between £20-25 million a year to spend on the region.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite