Greater Lincolnshire’s future mayor: Empowered yet restrained by devolution deal bureaucracy

A planned mayor of Greater Lincolnshire may be able to act independently on some decisions, but government documents show their hands will be tied in many instances.

As part of the devolution deal announced for Greater Lincolnshire, a directly-elected mayor is poised to play a pivotal role. This mayor, while influential, will be part of a broader governance framework – the Mayoral Combined County Authority (MCCA), which includes Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council, and North East Lincolnshire Council.

