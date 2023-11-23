Spilsby cafe slapped with zero-star hygiene rating

A cafe in Spilsby has been told it must make “urgent improvements” after getting the lowest possible score of zero out of five in a recent food hygiene inspection.

The Cornhill Cafe in Spilsby was visited by East Lindsey District Council inspectors on October 11, when hygienic food handling, cleanliness and conditions of the facilities and building, and the management of food safety, were all scrutinised.

