Lincoln family plagued by mouldy house slams city council for neglect and delayed response
Their 18-week-old daughter has contracted a chest infection as a result
A dad from Lincoln has voiced his despair as mould has taken over his family’s home, criticising the city council for “dragging its feet” in resolving the matter.
Robert Wood, 33, has been grappling with significant amounts of thick black mould in his Birchwood home for weeks and claims he’s received little help from City of Lincoln Council.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite