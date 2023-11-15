Is the sugar tax a success for kids’ dental health? Lincolnshire dentists speak out

A woman who falsely claimed to be driving a car which struck another vehicle outside a Spalding pub was given a suspended jail sentence.

Katie Andrews, 31, of Coronation Close, Spalding, was the registered the keeper of a white Audi Q5 which collided with a Honda car near the Ivy Wall pub.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the occupants of the Audi drove off without reporting the accident but an eye witness rang the police to report the collision which occured at 5.30pm on 18 February 2022.

The eye witnesses reported a male was driving the Audi, and a small dent and scratch was caused to a wheel arch of the Honda, the court was told.

A notice was sent to Andrews, who was the registered keeper of the Audi, and she replied by falsely claiming to be the driver when the collision occurred.

In the notice Andrews stated she was 36 weeks pregnant and in pain at the time of the collision, and said she would not have driven off if she had seen the damage to the other car.

After police examined CCTV footage and the eye witness report Andrews was arrested.

During her police interview Andrews admitted not being behind the wheel but did not name the male driver who she said was a friend who was helping her out when she was pregnant.

The matter was sent to Lincoln Crown Court where Andrews pleaded guilty to doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice.

Chris Jeyes, mitigating for Andrews, said she was a mother of four children who made admissions to the police once matters came to light.

Mr Jeyes told the court: “We do not know who that individual was who was driving and he can never be prosecuted.

“It was not a sophisticated offence. The underlying driving offence would have been a summary only matter dealt with in the magistrates court.”

Passing sentence Judge James House KC acknowledged: “She is a fool, but not a sophisticated one.”

Judge House told Andrews her lie had passed the custodial threshold.

“The incident was caught on CCTV and was also seen by a witness who said the driver was male,” Judge House said.

But the Judge said he could pass a suspended sentence on Andrews because of her guilty plea, her lack of relevant previous convictions and the fact she was a mother of four children.

Andrews was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for 12 months, but Judge House warned her: “You won’t get another chance.”