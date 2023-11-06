Lincoln residents eager to move after estate bonfire sparks violence

Groups of youths were seen igniting fires and vandalising houses

Residents of Lincoln’s Tower Estate are looking to relocate following a bonfire in a nearby park that spiralled into violence.

Lincolnshire Police responded to a disturbance call at Tower Avenue around 5.40 pm yesterday (Sunday), following reports of a group of youths igniting fires and engaging in vandalism.

Eyewitnesses reported a substantial bonfire in the Tower Crescent Play Area, ignited by a mix of teenagers and adults. The group was seen tearing down local residents’ fences to fuel the growing fire.

