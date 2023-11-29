Lincoln university student died of excessive drinking, inquest reveals
First-year student Alfie Head passed away on November 14
A student attending the University of Lincoln passed away due to acute alcohol toxicity, commonly known as alcohol poisoning.
An inquest into the death of first-year student Alfie John Head revealed that he suffered a hypoxic brain injury due to aspiration pneumonia, which was ultimately caused by excessive alcohol consumption.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite