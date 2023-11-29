4 hours ago

Lincoln university student died of excessive drinking, inquest reveals

First-year student Alfie Head passed away on November 14
The University of Lincoln. | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

A student attending the University of Lincoln passed away due to acute alcohol toxicity, commonly known as alcohol poisoning.

An inquest into the death of first-year student Alfie John Head revealed that he suffered a hypoxic brain injury due to aspiration pneumonia, which was ultimately caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

