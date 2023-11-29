Lincoln councillors snub minute’s silence for Israel-Hamas conflict victims at vigil

Some attendees criticised the council for not advocating strongly enough for an immediate ceasefire

Protesters appealed to Lincoln councillors from across all parties to join them in a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Israel-Hamas war, but none participated.

Organised by members of the Lincoln Trade Union and Socialist Coalition (Lincoln TUSC) and Lincoln Friends of Palestine, the vigil took place outside the Guildhall during Tuesday’s full council meeting, where attendees called on local representatives to take a moment out of their busy agenda to join them in solidarity.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.