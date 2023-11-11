Lincolnshire family’s plea for NHS access to crucial cystic fibrosis drug

The Thomas family’s journey: From diagnosis to a fight for treatment

In a quiet corner of Lincolnshire, a mother’s heartache echoes as she grapples with the harrowing reality that her baby daughter, battling cystic fibrosis, might be denied access to life-saving drug Orkambi on the NHS.

Nurse Steph Thomas, 32, and her husband Brad, 33, welcomed Neave into the world on December 29, 2022. A prenatal scan at 17 weeks revealed Neave’s echogenic bowel, a possible indicator of cystic fibrosis, a diagnosis confirmed with tests after her birth.

