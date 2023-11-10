Lincoln mum: “Why I’m travelling to London’s Palestine march on Armistice Day”

The timing has split opinion since it was announced, and tensions are high

As London braces for a massive pro-Palestine march on Remembrance Day, a group from Lincolnshire is joining the protests. We caught up with a Lincoln local participating in the demonstration to discuss the motivations behind it, its contentious timing, and the government’s stance.

The upcoming protest, aimed at demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, is expected to be monumental, drawing hundreds of thousands to London on November 11 — Armistice Day. This choice of date has sparked debate, with some viewing it as inappropriate.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.