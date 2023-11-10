4 hours ago

Lincoln mum: “Why I’m travelling to London’s Palestine march on Armistice Day”

The timing has split opinion since it was announced, and tensions are high
Rhiannon Wright, 26, will be taking the coach to London for a pro-Palestine march on Saturday, November 11. Why? "Because how can I, in good conscience, not go?"

As London braces for a massive pro-Palestine march on Remembrance Day, a group from Lincolnshire is joining the protests. We caught up with a Lincoln local participating in the demonstration to discuss the motivations behind it, its contentious timing, and the government’s stance.

The upcoming protest, aimed at demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, is expected to be monumental, drawing hundreds of thousands to London on November 11 — Armistice Day. This choice of date has sparked debate, with some viewing it as inappropriate.

