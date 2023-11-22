Lincolnshire parents and educators back plan for shorter summer holidays

Some hope it might pave the way for similar revisions in England

Parents and headmasters from across Lincolnshire have voiced their support for changes to shorten the school summer holidays.

In response to an initiative to shorten summer breaks in Welsh schools by one week, which would be added to the autumn half-term, there is a growing anticipation that it might pave the way for similar revisions in England.

Despite the total number of holiday days remaining unchanged, this initiative aims to achieve a more even distribution of school term lengths over the year. If approved, the changes could come into effect from September 2025.

