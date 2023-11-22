‘What’s the point?’: Lincoln locals and businesses respond to proposed devolution deal
Some have labelled it “just another level of bureaucracy”
Lincoln locals have dismissed proposals to elect a mayor for Lincolnshire, labelling it as unnecessary and merely an additional layer of bureaucracy.
In his Autumn Statement on Wednesday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled further details of Greater Lincolnshire’s devolution deal. This agreement will allocate £24 million annually for the next 30 years to a may19oral-led combined authority, encompassing Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire.
