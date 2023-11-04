Lincolnshire’s fight against domestic abuse: Survivor stories and support services

In a heartfelt announcement, the Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival Committee has delivered the bittersweet news: the 2023 festival was the last dance. The much-anticipated 2024 event has been cancelled, marking the end of a beloved local tradition that has brought the past to life in the heart of Woodhall Spa since 2012.

From humble beginnings in 2012, the festival has blossomed into one of the UK’s most cherished events, a testament to the dedication of local volunteers passionate about celebrating Woodhall Spa’s unique charm and rich history. Each year, the festival has transported visitors back in time, with vibrant performances, re-enactments, and a community spirit that echoed the bygone era it honoured.

However, the soaring costs of running such a grand-scale, free event have proven too steep a hill to climb. Ensuring the safety and enjoyment of the growing crowds, providing essential services like traffic management, medical cover, and insurance, alongside top-notch entertainment, has seen expenses skyrocket—a trend only set to continue.

Read on MyLocal Lincolnshire the full statement from the Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival Committee