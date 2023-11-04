Lincolnshire’s fight against domestic abuse: Survivor stories and support services
From pain to empowerment: Two survivors share their traumatic experiences
In the shadows of Lincolnshire, two survivors step into the light, their voices a beacon of hope for those entangled in the web of domestic abuse.
Their harrowing journeys through darkness have led them to a place of empowerment, thanks to the life-altering support of the newly launched Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service (LDASS) and other groups, a beacon of hope in a landscape often marred by silence and stigma.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite