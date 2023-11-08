Man arrested in Lincolnshire over alleged drug offences still on run after 12 years

He is among the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ men

For over twelve years, one of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) most wanted men has evaded capture, after his arrest in Lincolnshire over alleged drug trafficking offences.

Mehmet Salih, now 52, was suspected to be a member of an organised crime group involved in the illegal supply and distribution of Class A controlled drugs between December 2010 and September 2011.

