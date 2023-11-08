Lincoln Rugby Club players to conquer Steep Hill for Movember

Over 30 male and female players from Lincoln Rugby Club’s senior sides are set to take on a big challenge for Movember. They will be tackling the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest, all in the name of raising awareness and funds for men’s mental health.

The players are used to hard physical battles on the pitch, but at 10am on Sunday, November 19 they will face their toughest opponent yet.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite