Man jailed over violent street robbery in Boston
Young Bulgarian man Krasimir Stefanov jailed for role in father and son robbery
A man who took part in a violent street robbery on a father and son in Boston was on Friday jailed for 28 months. Krasimir Stefanov, 21, was one of two men who carried out the robbery in Witham Place just before midnight on 7 March this year.
Lincoln Crown Court heard the two victims had gone to get food from a takeaway in Boston Market Place after going to watch Boston United together earlier in the day.
