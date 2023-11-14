Meet the new Imps manager Michael Skubala: The unfamiliar name steering Lincoln City’s future

Michael Skubala’s recent appointment as the head coach of Lincoln City has sparked a vibrant mix of reactions. While a chorus of fans are buzzing with excitement, others are left scratching their heads, murmuring, “Who’s that?” It’s a reminiscent scene, echoing the days when Danny Cowley, then a lesser-known figure, took the reins in May 2016.

Skubala may not be a household name yet, but his football pedigree runs deeper than many realise. With a recent history as a former Leeds United assistant and interim head coach, his two decades in various coaching roles paint the picture of an unsung maestro in football tactics.

