Monstrous mistake? Nostalgia for Lincoln’s Christmas Market overshadows monster event
Lincoln business owners: “It was nice, but It’s not the Christmas Market”
The Monster Invasion event, Lincoln’s latest spectacle, has unleashed a wave of discontent among the city’s business owners. While Lincoln BIG’s numbers suggest a modest uptick in foot traffic in October, many are questioning if inflatable behemoths and upcoming ice sculpture trails can truly compensate for the absence of the city’s iconic Christmas Market this year.
This popular market, with a history spanning four decades, was abruptly axed earlier this year, citing safety fears and the huge task of managing crowds that swelled to 350,000 over four days — a staggering 70,000 over its limit. The cancellation has left a gaping hole in the city’s festive calendar and the hearts of the community.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite