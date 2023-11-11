The Beatles’ final harmony: ‘Now And Then’ tops charts, reviving vinyl fever in Lincolnshire

53 years after The Long and Winding Road, The Beatles chapter of music history is now complete

More than 50 years after the world’s most popular band split, the closing sequence of The Beatles’ career has finally been rounded off with the group’s last single Now And Then achieving chart-topping status — and it has been a big hit in Lincolnshire’s record stores.

The Beatles released a new single on November 2 called Now And Then, using modern technology and AI to mix together old recordings from the late members John Lennon and George Harrison, along with present-day mixes from the band’s two surviving members, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.