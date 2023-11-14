Ofsted says Lincolnshire village school ‘Requires Improvement’

A Lincolnshire village primary school has been told by Ofsted that it needs to take action after receiving a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating.

Great Steeping Primary School near Spilsby was inspected by Ofsted on September 19 and 20, 2023 before the findings were published in a full report this month. This marks a downgrade from the ‘Good’ rating the school achieved a decade ago in 2013.

