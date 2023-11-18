Post-pandemic Lincoln: A community with less patience for disorder

Barry Liversidge, the head chef at The Queen’s Head in Kirkby la Thorpe, has been crowned Lincolnshire Chef of the Year 2023. The accolade was awarded at the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Awards, following a competitive cook-off featuring some of the county’s most talented chefs.

The event, held at Sessions House and organised by The Lincolnite and MyLocal Lincolnshire, saw five chefs battle it out in a culinary showdown. Each chef was tasked with creating a three-course meal that showcased local Lincolnshire produce and celebrated seasonal ingredients.

Barry impressed the judges with his innovative menu, which began with a starter of marinated heritage beetroots, accompanied by whipped goats’ cheese, pickled walnut, dill, lemon, and cream. The ingredients for this dish were sourced from local suppliers, including Kirkby la Thorpe and Ruskington Allotments.

The main course featured a roasted cutlet of English lamb, served alongside shepherd’s pie, lamb sauce, creamed potatoes, and lamb fat carrot. The dish was a modern twist on traditional British cuisine, with ingredients supplied by Cote Hill Cheese and Gelston Farm.

For dessert, Barry presented a blackberry Eton mess, complemented by Granny Smith sorbet, chantilly cream, and meringue. The blackberries were sourced from The Spud Barn, highlighting the chef’s commitment to using local produce.

The judging panel, comprising The Lincolnshire Chef Steven Bennett from Healing Manor Hotel, Daniel Ionescu, editor of The Lincolnite & MyLocal Lincolnshire, culinary blogger Dominic Franks of Dom in the Kitchen, and Lincoln College Group’s CEO and Vice Principal, Mark Locking and Julie Sullivan, were unanimous in their praise for Liversidge’s innovative use of local ingredients and his mastery in blending flavours and textures.

Joining Barry Liversidge in the competition were four other exceptional chefs, each showcasing their unique culinary talents. The lineup included Juliet Chadfield of Juliet’s Restaurant in Boston, Paul Hugill of Serendipity at The Priory Hotel in Louth, Ross Leighton from Roco BBQ, and Darren Rogan from By Darren Rogan in North Hykeham. Their participation and the high standard of their dishes underscored the depth of culinary talent in Lincolnshire. See here all the dishes they prepared.

The Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, and MyLocal Lincolnshire. The event was generously sponsored by Barclays Eagle Labs, Duncan & Toplis, Visual Print & Design, Masons Rural, Fizzco and Sills & Betteridge.

