Post-pandemic Lincoln: A community with less patience for disorder
Council faces questions over low enforcement of anti-social acts
Residents are “less tolerant” of anti-social behaviour from their neighbours after the COVID pandemic, officers have said.
However, questions have been raised about the low number of enforcement actions. The City of Lincoln Council’s Performance Scrutiny Committee heard how the authority’s Public Protection Anti-social Behaviour Team received 4,049 requests for service in 2022-23.
