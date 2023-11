A round-up of the weekend’s local rugby action

Jenna Bierton crossed for a double hat-trick of tries as Lincoln Ladies put in a great team performance to secure an emphatic 64-5 win at Olney in Women’s NC 1 East.

Captain Abigail Lee, Lorna Mckinlay, Liv Smith, and Claire Hanson-Church also scored tries for Lincoln.

