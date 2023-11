Jack Murr crossed for a hat-trick of tries as unbeaten league leaders Scunthorpe beat a determined Lincoln Imps XV 28-21 at Oglesby Park in NLD Merit 1 East.

Alex Dawson also scored a try for Scunthorpe’s Development XV and Ian Lee successfully kicked four conversions to make it seven wins in a row for the hosts.

