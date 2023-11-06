Rugby Report: Tries galore, and players retiring, at Lincolnshire clubs

Olly Stringer grabbed a brace of tries for the second successive match as Lincoln’s 1st XV claimed a hard-fought 36-5 win at Mansfield in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Prop Craig Irwin, who scored a hat-trick in the 71-19 win against Birstall last time out, Dan Hill, and Will Wood also crossed for tries for second-placed Lincoln.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite