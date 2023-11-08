Sleaford’s heartbeat skips a beat: Market Place redesign paused

£1 million plans to transform Sleaford’s Market Place, which aim to reshape the heart of the town, have been delayed due to concerns.

Councillors voted to defer the decision at North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday. The proposal, which has been the subject of extensive debate, aims to revitalise the historic Market Place by introducing a redesigned space that could serve as a magnet for both locals and visitors.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite