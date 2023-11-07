Embracing AI: Lincolnshire’s path to becoming the UK’s breadbasket

Farmers in Lincolnshire are embracing AI and new technology to secure the county’s future as the breadbasket of the UK and beyond. However, there is a pressing need to prepare the county’s workforce for the future.

The Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership’s annual conference on Tuesday focused on the workforce of the future, featuring a keynote speech by Dr Paul Redmond, Director at the University of Liverpool, TED speaker, and employment expert.

